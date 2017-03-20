Police: Driver Crashes After Overdose, Revived by Suffolk Officer with Narcan

March 12, 2017 - Suffolk County Police have arrested a man for driving while ability impaired by drugs after he overdosed and crashed his vehicle into the median on Sunrise Highway in West Babylon. Highway Patrol Officer Michael Milo responded to a 911 call reporting an operator of a pickup truck had crashed into the center median on eastbound Sunrise Highway, ¼ mile east of Route 109, at approximately When Officer Milo approached the vehicle, he found the male driver slumped over with his foot on the gas pedal.

