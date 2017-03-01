Officials: Commack man sought to support terrorists, tried to travel to Syria
A Commack man was arrested Friday for allegedly attempting to support terrorist organizations, including the Islamic State group, according to federal authorities. A criminal complaint unsealed Saturday says 26-year-old Elvis Redzepagic attempted to provide matieral support and resources to the Islamic State group and the al-Nusrah Front.
