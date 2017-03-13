NYC braces for 18 inches of snow as b...

NYC braces for 18 inches of snow as blizzard bears down

The Northeast is bracing for winter's last hurrah -- a blizzard expected to sweep the New York region starting Monday with possibly the season's biggest snowstorm dumping up to 18 inches on Central Park. The National Weather Service issued a blizzard watch Sunday for coastal regions including New York City and surrounding areas of Long Island, Westchester County and Connecticut.

