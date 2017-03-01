NYC-area police investigate plague of swastika vandalism
In the past few days, swastikas - with President Trump's name attached in some cases - have cropped up, mostly on train lines and along highways. Police sources said that someone repeatedly wrote "Trump KKK" with a swastika inside the men's bathroom of the Long Island Rail Road station in Midtown since Oct. 23, even after the vandalism was cleaned up.
