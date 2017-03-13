News 12/Newsday report: Suffolk DA pr...

News 12/Newsday report: Suffolk DA probes ex-Lloyd Harbor PD chief

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office has subpoenaed the time sheets and payroll records of former Lloyd Harbor Police Chief Charles Flynn. Flynn's contract has been criticized by some for being overly generous.

