New Yorkers to begin day with sleet, freezing rain and snow
New Yorkers should expect a messy commute at the start their day with a mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow. A total of 3 to 5 inches of snow is forecast for the New York metro area and Long Island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|Mar 7
|Tasty wine
|4
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar 4
|Be smart leave LI
|3
|Why don't you people just move away from currup...
|Mar 4
|Be smart leave LI
|1
|Time to take out the trash.
|Mar 4
|Be smart leave LI
|2
|Suffolk County Sheriff's contract
|Feb 27
|Joeinsuffolk
|1
|town of brookhaven snow plowing!! (Jan '16)
|Feb 25
|Billbob
|4
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Feb 14
|Plottmasteram
|6
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC