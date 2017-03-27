New York Department of Health Workforce Grant Will Enable Adelphi to...

Garden City, NY March 30, 2017 Adelphi University Center for Health Innovation has been awarded a competitive grant from the New York Department of Health, Health Workforce Retraining Program of $115,067 to develop a pilot program, starting in fall 2017, to bolster training of non-physician medical personnel in emergency management. The plan is to enroll and train six students in the nationally recognized Adelphi Graduate Certificate in Emergency Management program , three each from Nassau and Suffolk County, to address the critical need for responders who can manage a disaster, both locally and regionally.

