New York Department of Health Workfor...

New York Department of Health Workforce Grant Will Enable Adelphi to...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: LongIsland.com

Garden City, NY March 30, 2017 Adelphi University Center for Health Innovation has been awarded a competitive grant from the New York Department of Health, Health Workforce Retraining Program of $115,067 to develop a pilot program, starting in fall 2017, to bolster training of non-physician medical personnel in emergency management. The plan is to enroll and train six students in the nationally recognized Adelphi Graduate Certificate in Emergency Management program , three each from Nassau and Suffolk County, to address the critical need for responders who can manage a disaster, both locally and regionally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07) 22 hr Tired of scpd 77
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... Mar 17 Anonymous 1
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Mar 14 Zero 7
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Mar 14 Billbob 4
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections Mar 7 Tasty wine 4
Why don't you people just move away from currup... Mar 4 Be smart leave LI 1
Time to take out the trash. Mar 4 Be smart leave LI 2
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,548 • Total comments across all topics: 279,963,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC