MS-13 gang suspects indicted in slayings of 3 teenagers

Federal prosecutors said Thursday they had captured the members of a violent street gang who killed three high school students, including two girls who were inseparable best friends and were attacked with a machete and baseball bats as they walked through their suburban neighborhood. Thirteen members of local cliques of the MS-13 street gang were charged with a slew of violent crimes and seven killings over a five-year period, prosecutors and police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.