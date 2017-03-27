Marine veteran becomes first double-amputee to serve as police...

Matias Ferreira poses for a picture during his graduation from the Suffolk County Police Department Academy at the Health, Sports and Education Center in Suffolk, Long Island, New York, Friday, March 24, 2017. SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. - Matias Ferreira, a United States Marine Corps veteran who lost both of his legs while serving our country, is now the first full-time double amputee police officer in New York's Suffolk County.

