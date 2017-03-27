Man Used Stolen Credit Card Number to Purchase $4,200 of Target Gift Cards, SCPD Says

SCPD are seeking the public's help to identify the man who stole and used the credit card number of a Stony Brook resident. Stony Brook, NY March 29, 2017 Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Identity Theft detectives are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the man who stole the credit card number of a Stony Brook resident and used it to make purchases last year.

