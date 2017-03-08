Man Pleaded Guilty to Manslaughter in 2014 Fatal Crash That Killed 19-Year-Old
A 21 year old Wheatley Heights man pleaded guilty this afternoon during pretrial hearings to the top count of manslaughter in the second degree for recklessly causing a fatal crash in Melville in 2014. Suffolk County, NY - March 9, 2017 - A 21 year old Wheatley Heights man pleaded guilty this afternoon during pretrial hearings to the top count of manslaughter in the second degree for recklessly causing a fatal crash at Colonial Springs Rd. and Little Neck Road in Melville in 2014, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said.
