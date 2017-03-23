Man Found Fatally Shot in Farmingville Home, According to Authorities

March 24, 2017 - Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found shot in his Farmingville home last night. Police responded to a Farmingville home at approximately 8:25 p.m. after a friend went to the residence to check the welfare of Wayne Booker and discovered Booker had been shot.

