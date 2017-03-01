Long Island mother gets 15 years in newborn's death
A Long Island maid arrested in the death of her newborn baby has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota says Santos Elena Ruiz Solano gave birth in 2014 in West Islip where she was employed as a live-in housekeeper.
