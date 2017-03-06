Long Island man who wanted to join ISIS threatened to behead mom
A smalltime Long Island crook who wanted to "strap a bomb on" and sacrifice himself for jihad recently threatened to cut his own mother's head off, according to prosecutors. Elvis Redzepagic was ordered held without bail on Monday after a Brooklyn judge had slammed him with charges of attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State.
