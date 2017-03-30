LI avionics firm to buy EPCAL land

LI avionics firm to buy EPCAL land

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Long Island Business News

After a deal to sell part of the Enterprise Park at Calverton to a development firm fell through, a local avionics manufacturer now plans to buy the entire 2,300-acre park in one of the largest commercial land deals in Long island history. Luminati Aerospace , a maker of unmanned aircraft that's already based at EPCAL, has signed a letter of intent to buy the property from the Town of Riverhead for about $40 million in cash, town officials announced Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07) 39 min Tired of scpd 77
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... Mar 17 Anonymous 1
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Mar 14 Zero 7
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Mar 14 Billbob 4
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections Mar 7 Tasty wine 4
Why don't you people just move away from currup... Mar 4 Be smart leave LI 1
Time to take out the trash. Mar 4 Be smart leave LI 2
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,413 • Total comments across all topics: 279,942,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC