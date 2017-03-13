Legislature Honors Vincent Cordiale with Employee Excellence Award
At the General Legislature Meeting on Tuesday, March 7th, Suffolk County Leg. Sarah Anker and Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory honored Vincent Cordiale of Rocky Point for earning the Legislature's Employee Excellence Award.
