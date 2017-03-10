Legislator Lindsay and Colleagues Partner with Business Leaders to Present "Charting The Course"
Suffolk County Legislator Bill Lindsay teamed up with his colleagues at the State, Town and County government levels as well as business leaders all across Long Island for "Charting The Course", an event aimed at building bridges between the business community and government, at Bayport - Blue Point High School this past Wednesday. The event featured a round table format allowing for government and businesses to work together to solve problems while addressing the needs of the next generation - our students.
