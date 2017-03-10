Legislator Lindsay and Colleagues Par...

Legislator Lindsay and Colleagues Partner with Business Leaders to Present "Charting The Course"

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsLI.com

Suffolk County Legislator Bill Lindsay teamed up with his colleagues at the State, Town and County government levels as well as business leaders all across Long Island for "Charting The Course", an event aimed at building bridges between the business community and government, at Bayport - Blue Point High School this past Wednesday. The event featured a round table format allowing for government and businesses to work together to solve problems while addressing the needs of the next generation - our students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsLI.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections Mar 7 Tasty wine 4
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Mar 4 Be smart leave LI 3
Why don't you people just move away from currup... Mar 4 Be smart leave LI 1
Time to take out the trash. Mar 4 Be smart leave LI 2
Suffolk County Sheriff's contract Feb 27 Joeinsuffolk 1
town of brookhaven snow plowing!! (Jan '16) Feb 25 Billbob 4
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Feb 14 Plottmasteram 6
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,047 • Total comments across all topics: 279,490,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC