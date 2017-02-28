Legislator Anker Moves Forward Open Space Acquisition in Miller Place

Suffolk County Legislator Anker is pleased to announce that the owner of a 5.4-acre parcel, adjacent to the 64.4-acre Cordwood Landing County Park, has accepted Suffolk County's most recent offer to acquire the property for open space preservation. For over 6 years Legislator Anker has worked diligently to preserve this 5.4-acre wooded parcel that was slated for residential development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsLI.com.