Legislator Anker Honors Eagle Scouts from Miller Place Troop 204
Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker joined Boy Scout Troop 204 for an Eagle Scout Court of Honor Ceremony to recognize Eagle Scouts Nicholas Mammina, James Gannon, Charles Smith, and Tyler Rouse. MILLER PLACE, NY On Saturday, March 18th, Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker joined Boy Scout Troop 204 at Miller Place High School for an Eagle Scout Court of Honor Ceremony to recognize Eagle Scouts Nicholas Mammina, James Gannon, Charles Smith, and Tyler Rouse.
