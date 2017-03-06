Jury Trials in Surrogate's Court Remo...

Jury Trials in Surrogate's Court Removal Proceedings

As parties prepare for trial before the Surrogate's Court, a question that oftentimes arises is whether the parties have a right to a trial by jury. The right to a jury trial is anything but universal in Surrogate's Court proceedings, and, in fact, does not exist in a proceeding concerning the removal of a fiduciary.

