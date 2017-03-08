Jade Pinkenburg of Rocky Point Honore...

Jade Pinkenburg of Rocky Point Honored by Legislator Anker

At the General Legislature Meeting on Tuesday, March 7th, Suffolk County Leg. Sarah Anker honored Jade Pinkenburg of Rocky Point with a proclamation for his academic accomplishments and for his commitment to his school and ... Riverhead, NY - March 9, 2017 - At the General Legislature Meeting on Tuesday, March 7th, Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker honored Jade Pinkenburg of Rocky Point with a proclamation for his academic accomplishments and for his commitment to his school and community.

