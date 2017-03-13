Investigators Probe Fire At Former NY Psychiatric Center
Newsday reports that the Suffolk County Arson Squad has opened a probe into the fire that destroyed a vacant home on the Kings Park Psychiatric Center property early Sunday. Officials say the blaze took four hours to contain because there were no working fire hydrants near the site.
