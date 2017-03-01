Hamptons Cheat Sheet: Giant house forced to go topless, pool planned for Warhol estate a & more
Peter Cardel really blew off his top with this one. The luxury homebuilder was forced to strip off the roof and upper level of his latest project on Meeting House Lane in Amagansett because it's taller than what building code allows.
