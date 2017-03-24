Groundbreaking for Riverhead rental p...

Groundbreaking for Riverhead rental project

Read more: Long Island Business News

The project, called Peconic Crossing, will be developed by Rochester-based Conifer Realty and the Community Development Corporation of Long Island and bring 45 income-restricted apartments in a four-story building at 11 West Main St. The development, which will have one- and two-bedroom apartments will replace the former Long Island Science Center, which has been razed. The new rental housing is designed for working families earning less than 90 percent of Suffolk County's area median income, which is $76,160 for a family of two.

