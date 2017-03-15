Greenporters renew call for North Ferry fee
KRYSTEN MASSA PHOTO Greenport Village Board candidates all favor a $1 per vehicle fee to offset wear and tear to roads leading to North Ferry. At a Monday night forum at Floyd Memorial Library, they are incumbent Julia Robins, challenger Paul Kreiling and incumbent Mary Bess Phillips.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.
