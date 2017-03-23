Governor Cuomo Announces Completion of $1 Million Energy Saving Project in Suffolk County
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced the completion of a $1 million energy-saving project in Brentwood at New York State Office of Mental Health's Pilgrim Psychiatric Center. The energy efficiency project will save $114,000 in annual energy costs and remove nearly 500 tons of greenhouse gases from the atmosphere every year the equivalent of taking more than 100 cars off the road.
