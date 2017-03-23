Governor Cuomo Announces Completion o...

Governor Cuomo Announces Completion of $1 Million Energy Saving Project in Suffolk County

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced the completion of a $1 million energy-saving project in Brentwood at New York State Office of Mental Health's Pilgrim Psychiatric Center. The energy efficiency project will save $114,000 in annual energy costs and remove nearly 500 tons of greenhouse gases from the atmosphere every year the equivalent of taking more than 100 cars off the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... Mar 17 Anonymous 1
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Mar 14 Zero 7
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Mar 14 Billbob 4
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections Mar 7 Tasty wine 4
Why don't you people just move away from currup... Mar 4 Be smart leave LI 1
Time to take out the trash. Mar 4 Be smart leave LI 2
Suffolk County Sheriff's contract Feb 27 Joeinsuffolk 1
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,865 • Total comments across all topics: 279,780,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC