Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections

8 hrs ago Read more: LongIsland.com

Town of Babylon, NY - March 2, 2017 - Suffolk County Police have arrested four people during New York State Liquor Authority inspections at Town of Babylon businesses. Officers from the First Precinct Crime Section conducted an underage alcohol and tobacco check on March 1 at 11 businesses in the Town of Babylon.

