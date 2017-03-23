Experts say boosting bus security not feasible after sword attack

The random murder of a black man - another case of a killer boarding a bus in Baltimore to commit a violent crime in New York - has again raised the question of whether to ramp up security on the ground transportation system. In 2014, Ismaaiyl Brinsley, 28, took the bus from Baltimore to assassinate Police Officers Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos in Brooklyn.

