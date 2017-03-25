Ex-Marine who lost both legs in Afghanistan joins New York police department
Matias Ferreira, center, receives his diploma during his graduation from the Suffolk County Police Department Academy on Long Island on March 24, 2017. Ferreira, 28, a former Marine Corps lance corporal and a Uruguayan immigrant, lost his legs below the knee when he stepped on a hidden explosive in Afghanistan in 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|Mar 17
|Anonymous
|1
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Mar 14
|Zero
|7
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar 14
|Billbob
|4
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|Mar 7
|Tasty wine
|4
|Why don't you people just move away from currup...
|Mar 4
|Be smart leave LI
|1
|Time to take out the trash.
|Mar 4
|Be smart leave LI
|2
|Suffolk County Sheriff's contract
|Feb 27
|Joeinsuffolk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC