Entercom Sand Diego Picks up Dana & Jayson.

Former WBLI Long Island morning hosts "Dana and Jayson" will debut on Alternative KBZT-FM in San Diego on Monday. The duo had been teasing on their Facebook page that they picked up a new gig after being let go by CMG last June DiDonato is a married mother of 3 and Prim is the gay son of a Baptist preacher.

