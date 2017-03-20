East Hampton Considers New Laws Mandating Nitrogen-Reducing Sanitary...

The Town Board of the Town East Hampton is considering progressive new legislation that will require advanced nitrogen-reducing sanitary systems for all new commercial and residential construction and major renovation projects. This law, loosely modeled after a similar law adopted by the Town of Brookhaven for projects located within the environmentally-sensitive Carmans River watershed, imposes regulations designed to supplement those required by the Suffolk County Department of Health Services , pursuant to Article 6 of the Suffolk County Sanitary Code .

