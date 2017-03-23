Double Amputee To Graduate from Suffolk County Police Departmnt Academy

March 23, 2017 - The Suffolk County Police Department is proud to announce the graduation of double amputee Matias Ferreira from the department's academy on March 24. Officer Ferreira is believed to be the first fully active duty double amputee police officer in the nation. In addition to passing all the rigorous challenges of the SCPD's 29-week academy training, Ferreira was elected by his peers as his class president.

