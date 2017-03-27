Disgraced ex-NYPD cop violates order ...

Disgraced ex-NYPD cop violates order of protection in Long Island

Read more: New York Daily News

Dowd, 56, is being held at the Riverhead Correctional Facility on $500 cash bail after being arraigned on a charge of violating an order of protection. A disgraced former NYPD cop convicted of shaking down drug dealers and snatching their narcotics has been arrested in Suffolk County for violating an order of protection, officials said Friday.

