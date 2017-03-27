DiNapoli: IDA tax exemptions are growing
New York's local Industrial Development Agencies, or IDAs, have continued to grow, offering a net $695 million in tax exemptions in 2015, Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said on Monday. At the same time, DiNapoli's study calculated that the cost of jobs created by the IDA incentives have gone up as well, to an estimated $2,326 per job.
