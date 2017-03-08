Cuomo points to Rikers to push raising age of young offenders
Gov. Cuomo Tuesday pointed to "the hell that is Rikers Island" to up pressure on the Legislature to raise the age that someone can be tried criminally as an adult. "New York should be ashamed to be one of two states in the nation that treat 15- and 16-year-olds as adults for criminal liability," Cuomo said in a statement.
