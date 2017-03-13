Cuomo declaring state of emergency for NY due to storm
Earlier today, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone held a press conference outlining the counties plans to stay ahead of the storms. Both Nassau and Suffolk counties are expected to release their storm plans this morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|2 hr
|Billbob
|4
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|Mar 7
|Tasty wine
|4
|Why don't you people just move away from currup...
|Mar 4
|Be smart leave LI
|1
|Time to take out the trash.
|Mar 4
|Be smart leave LI
|2
|Suffolk County Sheriff's contract
|Feb 27
|Joeinsuffolk
|1
|town of brookhaven snow plowing!! (Jan '16)
|Feb 25
|Billbob
|4
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Feb 14
|Plottmasteram
|6
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC