Coram Man Sentenced to Prison for Fatal 2015 DWI Crash in Deer Park

A Coram man who pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter was sentenced today to a prison term of three to six years, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said. Deer Park, NY - March 15, 2017 - A Coram man who pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter was sentenced today to a prison term of three to six years, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said.

