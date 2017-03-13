Coram Man Sentenced to Prison for Fat...

Coram Man Sentenced to Prison for Fatal 2015 DWI Crash in Deer Park

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: LongIsland.com

A Coram man who pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter was sentenced today to a prison term of three to six years, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said. Deer Park, NY - March 15, 2017 - A Coram man who pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter was sentenced today to a prison term of three to six years, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Mar 14 Zero 7
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Mar 14 Billbob 4
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections Mar 7 Tasty wine 4
Why don't you people just move away from currup... Mar 4 Be smart leave LI 1
Time to take out the trash. Mar 4 Be smart leave LI 2
Suffolk County Sheriff's contract Feb 27 Joeinsuffolk 1
town of brookhaven snow plowing!! (Jan '16) Feb 25 Billbob 4
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Ireland
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,770 • Total comments across all topics: 279,615,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC