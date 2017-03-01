Cops to Announce Fed Murder Charges in Brentwood Killings
Suffolk County officials are expected to announce the federal indictments of up to seven alleged MS-13 gang members on murder and other charges in connection with the slayings of seven people in the crime-plagued town of Brentwood, including two teenage best friends found dead feet apart, according to a high-ranking police source familiar with the investigation.
