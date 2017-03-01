Cop tasers 16-year-old high-school boy who 'smoked weed'

'Ma'am, you look like you're having a bad day. Can I give you a hug?' The moment a quick-thinking bus driver pulls over to talk down a suicidal woman from jumping off a bridge Democrats demand special prosecutor following claim Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied to senators after he twice met Russian ambassador during Trump campaign - as White House condemns 'partisan attacks' Is this the best money-saving hack ever? How the VERY simple 'Three Day Rule' can boost your bank balance Are you wearing your underwear WRONG? The six mistakes all women are making Disgruntled diners reveal why they WON'T be leaving a tip with hilarious messages on their restaurant receipts Are you REALLY in a happy relationship? Couples miss cues that their partner is hiding their misery, reveal experts TSA finds record-breaking 21 firearms inside carry-on bags in a single day along with a smoke grenade, a ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.