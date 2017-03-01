Commissioner Sini to Commend Two Suffolk Police Officers Who Revived...

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy D. Sini will hold a press conference today at 1:30 p.m. to commend two officers, one who was off-duty, who revived a man following a motor vehicle crash in Commack ... Yaphank, NY - March 3, 2017 - Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy D. Sini will hold a press conference today at Police Headquarters, located at 30 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank , at to commend two officers, one who was off-duty, who revived a man following a motor vehicle crash in Commack on March 1. A Kings Park man was traveling northbound on the Sagtikos Parkway, between the Long Island Expressway and Northern State Parkway, when he struck the center divider after he apparently suffered a medical emergency.

