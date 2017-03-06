Column: Suffolk fighting for farmland...

Column: Suffolk fighting for farmland preservation

8 hrs ago

Suffolk County government is moving forcefully to appeal a judge's decision seen as severely undermining the county's Farmland Preservation Program. The government is also preparing new legislation to deal with issues raised in a lawsuit that resulted in the judge's ruling.



