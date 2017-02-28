Brinkmann Hardware Donates Full Cost ...

Brinkmann Hardware Donates Full Cost to Fix & Replace Bayport Welcome Signs

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NewsLI.com

The Welcome to Bayport signs, crafted by the Great South Bay Sign Company of Bayport, provided a warm welcome to residents and visitors of the quaint South Shore community until they were unfortunately destroyed in acts of vandalism in 2016. The late Suffolk County Presiding Officer, William J. Lindsay, sponsored the installation of the signs upon being elected in 2001 by securing a County community support grant, which are now defunct, to do so.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsLI.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Suffolk County Sheriff's contract Feb 27 Joeinsuffolk 1
town of brookhaven snow plowing!! (Jan '16) Feb 25 Billbob 4
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Feb 22 Billbob 2
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Feb 14 Plottmasteram 6
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Feb 11 Peter Cheeks 2,914
News Man faces child sexual abuse charges -- again (Apr '07) Feb 9 One of the girls 357
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) Feb 2 Cgcg 335
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,785 • Total comments across all topics: 279,244,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC