Brinkmann Hardware Donates Full Cost to Fix & Replace Bayport Welcome Signs
The Welcome to Bayport signs, crafted by the Great South Bay Sign Company of Bayport, provided a warm welcome to residents and visitors of the quaint South Shore community until they were unfortunately destroyed in acts of vandalism in 2016. The late Suffolk County Presiding Officer, William J. Lindsay, sponsored the installation of the signs upon being elected in 2001 by securing a County community support grant, which are now defunct, to do so.
