Bellone Announces Funding for Wastewater Infrastructure Upgrades at Lake Ronkonkoma County Park
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone signed legislation authorizing funding to install an advanced on-site wastewater treatment system in Lake Ronkonkoma County Park. The upgraded system would remove approximately 2,100 pounds of nitrogen from wastewater generated at the site per year, and is part of a multi-pronged approach to revitalize Lake Ronkonkoma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsLI.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|Mar 7
|Tasty wine
|4
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar 4
|Be smart leave LI
|3
|Why don't you people just move away from currup...
|Mar 4
|Be smart leave LI
|1
|Time to take out the trash.
|Mar 4
|Be smart leave LI
|2
|Suffolk County Sheriff's contract
|Feb 27
|Joeinsuffolk
|1
|town of brookhaven snow plowing!! (Jan '16)
|Feb 25
|Billbob
|4
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|Feb 14
|Plottmasteram
|6
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC