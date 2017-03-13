Bay Shore Man Convicted of Sex Crime ...

Bay Shore Man Convicted of Sex Crime with Young Girl to Be Sentenced

A Bay Shore man convicted by a jury last month of sexually abusing a young girl over a four year period will be sentenced tomorrow in criminal court in Riverhead, District Attorney Thomas Spota said. Riverhead, NY - March 15, 2017 - A Bay Shore man convicted by a jury last month of sexually abusing a young girl over a four year period will be sentenced A Suffolk County jury deliberated for 40 minutes before convicting Robert Kattau , 43, of Course of Sexual Conduct against a Child in the first degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

