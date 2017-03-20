Authorities: Woman Arrested for DWI Under Leandra's Law Flipping Motor Vehicle in Brentwood
Alba Alonso of Bay Shore was allegedly driving while intoxicated with her two children when she crashed in Brentwood, Cops say. Suffolk County Police have arrested Alba Alonso of Bay Shore for DWI with two children in the vehicle after she was involved in a motor vehicle crash in Brentwood.
