Arena Players Theater Presents the Go...

Arena Players Theater Presents the Goat, or Who is Sylvia?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Arena Players Repertory Theater's 2017 spring season continues as we proudly present Edward Albee 's "The Goat, or Who is Sylvia?", which opens Friday, April 14th at 8:00 p.m. in the Carriage House Theater at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport, N.Y. Martin is a 50-year old, award-winning architect chosen to design a 27 billion-dollar dream city in the American Midwest. He and his wife Stevie and their 17 year-old son live in their art-filled uptown apartment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... Mar 17 Anonymous 1
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... Mar 14 Zero 7
Brookhaven Public Safety criminals Mar 14 Billbob 4
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections Mar 7 Tasty wine 4
Why don't you people just move away from currup... Mar 4 Be smart leave LI 1
Time to take out the trash. Mar 4 Be smart leave LI 2
Suffolk County Sheriff's contract Feb 27 Joeinsuffolk 1
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,994 • Total comments across all topics: 279,749,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC