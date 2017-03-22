Arena Players Theater Presents the Goat, or Who is Sylvia?
The Arena Players Repertory Theater's 2017 spring season continues as we proudly present Edward Albee 's "The Goat, or Who is Sylvia?", which opens Friday, April 14th at 8:00 p.m. in the Carriage House Theater at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport, N.Y. Martin is a 50-year old, award-winning architect chosen to design a 27 billion-dollar dream city in the American Midwest. He and his wife Stevie and their 17 year-old son live in their art-filled uptown apartment.
