65-Year-Old Man Killed in Bohemia Motor Vehicle Crash

7 hrs ago Read more: LongIsland.com

March 4, 2017 - Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Bohemia last night. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

