Woman rescued from burning car by cop, off-duty firefighter

6 hrs ago

A cop and an off-duty firefighter braved flames and smoke to pull a woman out of a burning car on the Long Island Expressway Wednesday morning, officials said. Suffolk County Highway Patrol Officer Thomas Mutarelli spotted the trapped woman just after her car burst into flames on the eastbound side of the Long Island Expressway near Exit 60 in Lake Ronkonkoma at about 10:50 a.m. Melissa Ortiz, 23, of Medford, had been driving her Ford Expedition in the left lane when she collided with a National Grid vehicle, driven by Frederick Foote, 36, of Yaphank.

