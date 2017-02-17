Wife Killed, Husband Seriously Injured in Motor Vehicle Crash
Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a woman and seriously injured her husband in Rocky Point today. The vehicles were impounded for safety checks.
