Two Women Arrested During Massage Par...

Two Women Arrested During Massage Parlor Raid in Ronkonkoma

In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers, Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives, Suffolk County Police Criminal Intelligence detectives, U.S. Homeland Security officers and Town of Brookhaven Code Enforcement officers conducted an investigation into illegal activities at New Peony Spa, located at 285 Portion Road.

